Fitch Affirms Beazley at IFS 'A+'; Outlook Stable

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, June 09 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Beazley Re Designated Activity Company's (Beazley Re) Insurer Financial Strength Rating (IFS) at 'A+'. It has also affirmed the Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) of Beazley Re and ultimate parent and holding company of the group, Beazley plc, (collectively Beazley) at 'A'. All ratings carry a Stable Outlook. The subordinated debt has also been affirmed at 'BBB+' KEY RATING DRIVERS The ratin