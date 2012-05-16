May 16 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Wednesday.

Borrower Landeskreditbank Baden-Wuerttemberg -Foerderbank

(L-Bank)

Guarantor German State of Baden-Wuerttemberg

Issue Amount 50 million sterling

Maturity Date December 07, 2015

Coupon 1.5 pct

Issue price Par

Payment Date May 25, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Barclays & RBC Capital Markets

Ratings Aaa (Moody's)

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Notes The issue size will total 250 million

Sterling when fungible

ISIN XS0775123812

