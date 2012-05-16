BRIEF-China Fortune Land and units acquire property assets worth more than 1 bln yuan in May
* Says it plans to invest about 350 million yuan ($51.48 million) to set up seven firms
May 16 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Wednesday.
Borrower Landeskreditbank Baden-Wuerttemberg -Foerderbank
(L-Bank)
Guarantor German State of Baden-Wuerttemberg
Issue Amount 50 million sterling
Maturity Date December 07, 2015
Coupon 1.5 pct
Issue price Par
Payment Date May 25, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Barclays & RBC Capital Markets
Ratings Aaa (Moody's)
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Notes The issue size will total 250 million
Sterling when fungible
ISIN XS0775123812
* Contracted sales for May amounted to approximately RMB 700 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: