Mumbai May 17 STOCKS
-----------------------
India's benchmark index rose 0.8 percent while the
50-share NSE index was up 0.9 percent, tracking higher
Asian shares and a recovery in the rupee from a record low.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
-------------------------------
The benchmark 2021 bond yield was steady at
8.52 percent, as the fall in global crude prices are being
offset by positive Asian equity markets.
RUPEE
--------------
The Indian rupee gained as risk assets stabilised globally
after a recent selloff. The rupee was at 54.22/23 to
the dollar in early trade versus its Wednesday close of 54.51,
which was just off a record low of 54.52.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
----------------------------
India's 1-year OIS rate up 1 basis point at
8.02 percent, while 5-year OIS rose 2 basis
points to 7.48 percent.
CALL MONEY
--------------------
The inter-bank call money rate rose to 8.10/8.15
percent from Wednesday's close of 7.80/7.85 percent.
