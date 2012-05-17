Mumbai May 17 STOCKS

India's benchmark index rose 0.8 percent while the 50-share NSE index was up 0.9 percent, tracking higher Asian shares and a recovery in the rupee from a record low.

GOVERNMENT BONDS

The benchmark 2021 bond yield was steady at 8.52 percent, as the fall in global crude prices are being offset by positive Asian equity markets.

RUPEE

The Indian rupee gained as risk assets stabilised globally after a recent selloff. The rupee was at 54.22/23 to the dollar in early trade versus its Wednesday close of 54.51, which was just off a record low of 54.52.

INTEREST RATE SWAPS

India's 1-year OIS rate up 1 basis point at 8.02 percent, while 5-year OIS rose 2 basis points to 7.48 percent.

CALL MONEY

The inter-bank call money rate rose to 8.10/8.15 percent from Wednesday's close of 7.80/7.85 percent.

