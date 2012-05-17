(Adds details, comments)

TOKYO, May 17 Japan Post Insurance's investment in Japanese government bonds is expected to fall by 2.1 trillion yen ($26.13 billion) in the current financial year against the previous year, and it will concentrate on investing in superlong Japanese government bonds (JGBs), the company's chief portfolio manager said on Thursday.

The $1.2 trillion state-owned insurance company, known as Kampo Insurance, will also aim to earn higher returns by increasing investment in domestic regional and corporate bonds, Mitsuya Watanabe, general manager at the insurer's investment planning section, told Reuters in an interview.

In addition, Japan Post Insurance will increase foreign bond investment by 200 billion yen ($2.49 billion) during the current financial year to March 2013, mainly by focusing on buying U.S. Treasury bonds, he said.

"In the current low interest rate environment, we want to concentrate our investment in long and superlong bonds," Watanabe said.

"As we did last year, we also want to increase our investments in corporate and regional bonds to seek higher returns in the current tough investment conditions," he said.

Japan Post's total investment volume will be 5.2 trillion yen in 2012/13, compared with 7.1 trillion last year.

Of the total, 3.1 trillion yen will be allocated to JGBs in 2012/13 compared with last year's planned investment amount of 5.3 trillion yen.

The fall in overall investment volume was mainly because Japan Post expected to have less cash since fewer bonds in its porfolio were maturing in the current financial year, Watanabe said. <^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^ Graphic on Kampo's assets: link.reuters.com/bec38s ^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^>

CONCERNED ABOUT GREECE

Market participants, especially JGB traders, closely watch Kampo's investment strategy because more than 65 percent of its total assets is held in JGBs.

Japan Post forecast the yield on key 10 year JGBs JP10YTN=JBTC would center between 0.8 and 1.2 percent until the end of the current financial year in March 2013.

JGB yields have been falling across the board due to uncertainty in Europe, stemming from Greece's political turmoil and wariness over the outlook of the U.S. economy.

The key 10-year JGB yield fell to a 19-month low of 0.825 percent on this week.

The yields on bonds of longer than 10 years, known as super-longs, have been also been under pressure.

The 20-year bond yield JP20YTN=JBTC hit a fresh 19-month low of 1.595 percent.

Japan Post may have to consider revising its investment strategy if further deepening the crisis in Greece accelerate falls in bond yields, Watanabe said.

"We've drawn up this investment strategy based on the thinking that Greece won't depart from the euro zone," Watanabe said.

"We may have to review our plan if the turmoil worsens by the possible departure of Greece. But for now, we'll maintain our investment strategy unchanged, although the investment environment is very tough," Watanabe said.

Japan Post Insurance holds 92.57 trillion yen ($1.15 trillion) in assets under management, which is nearly the same as Australia's GDP, the world's 13th largest.

($1 = 80.3550 Japanese yen)

