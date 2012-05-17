STOCKS
-----------------------
India's benchmark index up 0.67 percent while the
50-share NSE index also up 0.67 percent, tracking higher
Asian shares. Shares however retreated from the day's high
dragged by Bajaj Auto and Larsen and Toubro.
GOVERNMENT BONDS
-------------------------------
The benchmark 2021 bond yield steady at 8.52
percent, as the fall in global crude prices was offset by
positive Asian and local equity markets.
RUPEE
--------------
The Indian rupee at 54.40/41 to the dollar, recovering from
the day's low of 54.48, as exporters and state-run banks stepped
up dollar sales as the unit neared its record low. It had closed
Wedneday at 54.51, little off its life low of 54.52.
INTEREST RATE SWAPS
----------------------------
India's 1-year OIS rate steady at 8.01 percent
while 5-year OIS rose 1 basis point to 7.47
percent.
CALL MONEY
--------------------
The inter-bank call money rate at 7.90/8.00
percent, little changed from Wednesday's close of 7.80/7.85
percent on lower demand for funds from banks a day ahead of the
reporting Friday.
