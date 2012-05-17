* Shares in Reliance Industries gains 1.6 percent as traders say the company is increasing the volumes of its ongoing share buyback programme. * The Indian energy conglomerate has bought 14.3 million shares since its buyback opened on Feb. 1, traders estimate. It will close on January 2013. * Reliance had purchased 167,768 shares from the market as of early afternoon on Thursday. * Reliance Industries shares have dropped 9.3 percent this month as of Wednesday's close, as investors remain concerned about its earnings outlook and its gas reserves. (manoj.dharra@thomsonreuters.com / abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com)