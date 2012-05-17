MUMBAI May 17 The Indian rupee fell to a new record low against the dollar on Thursday as local stocks gave up gains notched earlier in the session while the euro remained near four-month lows.

The rupee was last trading at a record low of 54.5650, breaching its previous all-time low of 54.52 hit just on Wednesday.

Local stocks were trading flat after rising as much as 1.3 percent earlier in the session. (Reporting by Subhadip Sircar; Editing by Rafael Nam)