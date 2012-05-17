* Nomura says initiates "an outright long bond and received OIS positions as and when opportunities arise." * Nomura says further rises in bond yields limited as subdued core inflation and mixed activity data could lead the RBI to focus more on growth. * Bank adds it expects more RBI bond purchases via open market operations. * These factors make it attractive to accumulate bonds at higher yields, Nomura says. * Nomura also initiates outright received positions in the "belly" of the curve, and prefers the front-end OIS over back-end because of expectations of a steepening in the medium term. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)