BRIEF-Strides Shasun says gets USFDA approval for capsules indicated to treat Parkinson's disease
* Says Strides Shasun receives USFDA approval for Amantadine Hydrochloride capsules
BANGALORE, May 17The following are the daily Cotton prices supplied by Indian based East India Cotton Association. The prices are in Indian Rupees per Candy (355.62 Kgs). PRODUCTS CURRENT RAW COTTON(FINE)---------------------- ICS-101(Below 20MM) 33400 ICS-201 (Below 20mm) 34400 ICS-102 (22mm) 25700 ICS-103 (22MM) 28800 ICS-104 (24mm) UNQ ICS-202 (25mm) 32500 ICS-105 (25mm) 29000 ICS-105 (27mm) UNQ ICS-106 (28MM) 33700 ICS-107 (29MM) 34900 ICS-108 (30MM) UNQ ICS-109 (32MM) 34700 ICS-110 (34MM) 33000 ICS-301 (26mm) 33000
* Says Strides Shasun receives USFDA approval for Amantadine Hydrochloride capsules
* Seeks members' nod for a final dividend of 3.50 rupees per share