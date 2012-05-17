BANGALORE, May 17The following are the daily Cotton prices supplied by Indian based East India Cotton Association. The prices are in Indian Rupees per Candy (355.62 Kgs). PRODUCTS CURRENT RAW COTTON(FINE)---------------------- ICS-101(Below 20MM) 33400 ICS-201 (Below 20mm) 34400 ICS-102 (22mm) 25700 ICS-103 (22MM) 28800 ICS-104 (24mm) UNQ ICS-202 (25mm) 32500 ICS-105 (25mm) 29000 ICS-105 (27mm) UNQ ICS-106 (28MM) 33700 ICS-107 (29MM) 34900 ICS-108 (30MM) UNQ ICS-109 (32MM) 34700 ICS-110 (34MM) 33000 ICS-301 (26mm) 33000