BRIEF-Strides Shasun says gets USFDA approval for capsules indicated to treat Parkinson's disease
* Says Strides Shasun receives USFDA approval for Amantadine Hydrochloride capsules
* Seeks members' nod for a final dividend of 3.50 rupees per share