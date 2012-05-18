May 18 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Friday.

Borrower Royal Bank of Scotland PLC

Issue Amount 22.7 billion yen

Maturity Date May 30, 2017

Coupon 1.3 pct

Payment Date May 30, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Royal Bank of Scotland PLC

Ratings A2 (Moody's)

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (M) 1

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

ISIN XS0785176461

Data supplied by International Insider.