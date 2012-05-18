* India OIS rates fall as a drop in global crude oil prices to their lowest in 2012 help calm inflation concerns. * One-year OIS rate down 5 basis points to 7.95 percent, while the five-year rate falls 2 bps to 7.42 percent. * Front-end OIS rates fall more after daily repo borrowing drops to 532 billion rupees ($9.7 billion) from 900 billion rupees on Thursday, easing cash condition concerns. * The central bank's open market operation later on Friday also seen helping. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)