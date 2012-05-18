BRIEF-Pidilite Industries says Pidilite USA enters into agreement with Niteo Products LLC
* Pidilite USA (PUSA) entered into agreement with Niteo Products LLC, USA for sale of business of cyclo division of pusa
* India OIS rates fall as a drop in global crude oil prices to their lowest in 2012 help calm inflation concerns. * One-year OIS rate down 5 basis points to 7.95 percent, while the five-year rate falls 2 bps to 7.42 percent. * Front-end OIS rates fall more after daily repo borrowing drops to 532 billion rupees ($9.7 billion) from 900 billion rupees on Thursday, easing cash condition concerns. * The central bank's open market operation later on Friday also seen helping. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
BANGKOK, June 8 Prices of Thai rice hit their highest in nearly four years while those of the Vietnamese grain rose to their strongest in more than two years on strong demand from key importing countries, traders said on Thursday.