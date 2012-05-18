* Go long Punjab National Bank and short Bank of Baroda, says J.P.Morgan, after a recent divergence on their stock prices. * Says pair trade would return 6.3 percent by the time both stocks revert back to their historical mean. * Bank of Baroda shares have fallen 3.4 percent so far this year as of Thursday's close, while Punjab Bank shares have fallen 7.9 percent in the same period. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com)