MUMBAI May 18 Indian shares provisionally rose 0.8 percent on Friday after the country's biggest lender State Bank of India reported higher-than-expected earnings, which led to buying in financial shares.

Stocks pared early session losses which were triggered by continued weakness in the rupee which hit a new life low in the session.

Shares in SBI closed 5.82 percent up, while ICICI Bank rose 2.76 percent.

Tata Motors shares closed 3.5 percent down. India's main 30-share BSE index rose 0.78 percent to 16,195.81 points.

The broader 50-share NSE index added 0.44 percent at 4,891.45 points.