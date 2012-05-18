BRIEF-Pidilite Industries says Pidilite USA enters into agreement with Niteo Products LLC
* Pidilite USA (PUSA) entered into agreement with Niteo Products LLC, USA for sale of business of cyclo division of pusa
MUMBAI May 18 Indian shares provisionally rose 0.8 percent on Friday after the country's biggest lender State Bank of India reported higher-than-expected earnings, which led to buying in financial shares.
Stocks pared early session losses which were triggered by continued weakness in the rupee which hit a new life low in the session.
Shares in SBI closed 5.82 percent up, while ICICI Bank rose 2.76 percent.
Tata Motors shares closed 3.5 percent down. India's main 30-share BSE index rose 0.78 percent to 16,195.81 points.
The broader 50-share NSE index added 0.44 percent at 4,891.45 points. (manoj.dharra@thomsonreuters.com; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)
BANGKOK, June 8 Prices of Thai rice hit their highest in nearly four years while those of the Vietnamese grain rose to their strongest in more than two years on strong demand from key importing countries, traders said on Thursday.