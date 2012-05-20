BEIJING May 20 China will accelerate approvals
of investment quotas for medium- and long-term overseas
investment funds under the Qualified Foreign Institutional
Investor (QFII) scheme, the country's foreign exchange regulator
said on Sunday.
The State Administration of Foreign Exchange (SAFE) will
adopt fast-track procedures and allocate more quotas to foreign
investors such as pension funds, government-linked funds and
insurers, the regulator said in a statement on its website.
The Chinese government has been exploring ways of speeding
up the pace of financial reform over the next 12 months with
moves that will bring the country closer to the goal of a
basically convertible yuan by 2015, sources in contact with the
People's Bank of China and the China Securities Regulatory
Commission told Reuters last month. [ID:nL6E8FK00X]
Beijing passed a milestone in liberalising its currency
regime in April, doubling the daily onshore trading band for the
yuan to 1 percent.
The QFII quotas, along with the companion Qualified Domestic
Institutional Investor (QDII) scheme that allows domestic
institutions to invest overseas, are part of the broader effort
to free up capital flows.
The China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) has
granted QFII licences to 158 foreign investors since the first
ones were handed out in 2003, including to institutions such as
American International Assurance Co Ltd (1299.HK), Korea
Investment Corp and the Kuwait Investment Authority.
The CSRC has been considering a proposal to lower the bar
for obtaining a license that allows foreigners to buy securities
in the country, two industry sources with knowledge of the
regulatory agency's thinking on the issue said earlier this
month.
The CSRC has also been looking to broaden the programme,
possibly by expanding the types of investors that can obtain a
licence, Chinese media have reported.
SAFE is responsible for approving QFII quotas and the CSRC
decides whether investors qualify for QFII status.
China's cabinet increased total QFII quotas last month from
$30 billion to $80 billion.
(Reporting by Don Durfee; Editing by Greg Mahlich)
