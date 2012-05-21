(Repeats item issued late on Friday with no changes to text) * CLSA's Rajeev Malik says USD/INR could hit 57-60 "in the very near-term" because of global risk aversion and if there are no "constructive/effective" policy moves from the central bank or the government. * Forecast is well above the most bearish estimates from a poll of analysts this week from Reuters. * Key way forwards for INR will be global risk, RBI's measures and government's policy responses, Malik adds. (tony.munroe@thomsonreuters.com / rafael.nam@thomsonreuters.com)