May 21 * The near-month derivative contract for
India's NSE index at Singapore Exchange is down 0.2
percent, but MSCI Asia ex-Japan is up 0.44
percent.
* Provisional exchange data showed that foreign investors were
net sellers of Indian stocks, worth 2.49 billion rupees ($45.71
million) on Thursday.
* Traders again eyeing USD/INR moves and FII flows.
* Traders also add outcome of G-8 is encouraging and market may
be due for technical rebound.
($1 = 54.4750 Indian rupees)
(abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com)