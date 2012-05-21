May 21 * The near-month derivative contract for India's NSE index at Singapore Exchange is down 0.2 percent, but MSCI Asia ex-Japan is up 0.44 percent. * Provisional exchange data showed that foreign investors were net sellers of Indian stocks, worth 2.49 billion rupees ($45.71 million) on Thursday. * Traders again eyeing USD/INR moves and FII flows. * Traders also add outcome of G-8 is encouraging and market may be due for technical rebound. ($1 = 54.4750 Indian rupees) (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com)