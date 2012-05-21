* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield trading up 1 basis point at 8.54 percent. * Traders closely watching whether RBI introduces a new 10-year paper at this week's auction. Announcement on the breakdown of the sale likely post-market hours. * Dealer tips 8.50-8.55 percent band for session. * RBI bought 111.28 billion rupees in government bonds on Friday via open market operations, lower than the notified 120 billion rupees. * India is also set to sell 140 billion in treasury bills this week. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com)