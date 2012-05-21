* India's benchmark BSE index rises 0.8 percent, while
the 50-share NSE index is up 0.8 percent, as Asian
shares gain after the G8 weekend meeting.
* State Bank of India gains 3.3 percent, after already
rising 5 percent on Friday when it reported better-than-expected
quarterly net profit.
* Housing Development and Finance Corporation gains
1.9 percent; HDFC Bank gains 0.9 percent.
* MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
up 0.5 percent, after hitting four-month lows on
Friday.
