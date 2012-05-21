* India's benchmark BSE index rises 0.8 percent, while the 50-share NSE index is up 0.8 percent, as Asian shares gain after the G8 weekend meeting. * State Bank of India gains 3.3 percent, after already rising 5 percent on Friday when it reported better-than-expected quarterly net profit. * Housing Development and Finance Corporation gains 1.9 percent; HDFC Bank gains 0.9 percent. * MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan up 0.5 percent, after hitting four-month lows on Friday. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com)