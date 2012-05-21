* USD/INR seen trading in 53.60-55 range during the week, while any approach towards 55 could spark RBI intervention, dealers say. * India's debt markets are awaiting news on any more open market operations, after the RBI conducted one in each of the past two weeks to offset the impact of its currency interventions. * The benchmark 10-year bond yield expected to move in 8.48 to 8.55 percent band during the week, should the RBI announce another OMO, dealers say. Yields would go higher if there are no bond purchases. * The RBI board's routine meeting takes place on May 24, after which governor Duvvuri Subbarao will address the media at 3:30 p.m. (1000 GMT). * RBI governor to meet Uttarakhand chief minister and other industry representatives on May 23 but possibility he will address media is low. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)