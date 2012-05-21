* India's overnight cash rate rises to 8.25/30 percent from 8.20/25 percent on Friday as demand for funds increases at the start of a fresh reporting two-week cycle. * Banks' repo borrowings from the RBI also rises above 1 trillion rupees, snapping four consecutive sessions of borrowings below that figure. * CBLO rate above 8 percent from an average 7.51 percent on Friday, according to the Clearing Corp of India web site. Traders cite cash deficit has increased after the central bank's interventions in the FX market last week. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)