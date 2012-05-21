* Morgan Stanley cuts India's 2012 economic growth forecast to 6.3 percent from prior 6.9 percent; 2013 forecast to 6.8 percent from 7.5 percent. * On a financial year basis, Morgan Stanley expects FY13 growth at 6.3 percent and FY14 growth at 6.9 percent. * "Bad" growth mix -- a combination of high national deficit and an expansionary policy of supporting consumption while private investment slows -- has reached its limits, Morgan Stanley says. * Expects RBI to lower repo rate by an additional 100 bps by March 2013, after 50 bps cut effected in April. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /rafael.nam@thomsonreuters.com)