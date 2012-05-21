* Companies in bitter patent litigation
By Dan Levine
SAN FRANCISCO, May 21 The chief executives of
Apple Inc (AAPL.O) and Samsung Electronics Co Ltd (005930.KS)
come face to face on Monday in court-directed mediation in the
United States over a dispute in which the iPhone maker claims
the Korean firm has "slavishly" copied some of its products.
Apple's Tim Cook and Samsung's Choi Gee-sung have been
instructed by a federal judge to appear for mediation in San
Francisco to help resolve the bitter patent litigation between
the two firms.
The U.S. case, the most closely watched in a global patent
war between the two companies involving some 20 cases in 10
countries, is set for trial at the end of July in San Jose,
California. Each company denies the other's allegations of
patent infringement.
Patent expert Florian Mueller cautioned against any
expectations that mediation, which is being increasingly used to
try to resolve U.S. civil disputes, would lead to a significant
breakthrough in the case.
"This dispute isn't ripe for settlement," he said. "Under
the present circumstances, the two companies' delegations should
spend a couple of fun days in Yosemite Park or Napa Valley,
rather than meet in court only to pretend they're being
constructive."
Apple, the maker of hit products such as the iPod, iPad and
iPhone, has a complex relationship with Samsung, a conglomerate
that makes computer chips, gadgets including its Galaxy range of
smartphones, and televisions.
While Samsung's smartphones and tablets run on Google's
(GOOG.O) Android operating system and compete with Apple's
products, Samsung is also a key components supplier to Apple.
The U.S. company, which investors value at close to $600
billion, has accused Samsung of "slavishly" copying the iPhone
and iPad through products that run on Android. Samsung, which
has a stock market value of about $161 billion, has counter-sued
with claims accusing Apple of infringing its patents.
A Samsung representative declined to comment, while Apple
spokeswoman Kristin Huguet reiterated a prior statement that
Apple needs to protect its intellectual property against
"blatant copying".
Both companies have a lot at stake in the case. Their share
prices hit record highs this year as they reported soaring
profits, partly fueled by their dominant position in the
smartphone sector.
Samsung sold 44.5 million smartphones in the first quarter
of 2012, giving it a 30.6 percent share of the global high-end
market. Apple's sales of 35.1 million iPhones gave it a 24.1
percent share.
"BIG GAP"
On Sunday in Seoul, the head of Samsung's mobile division
said the South Korean company wanted to resolve differences with
Apple. [ID:nL4E8GK01I]
"There is still a big gap in the patent war with Apple," JK
Shin said, before departing for the United States for the
mediation talks. "But we still have several negotiation
options."
Court documents show the two companies have had at least one
mediation session, although it is not clear if Cook and Choi
were involved.
The latest mediation session scheduled for Monday and
Tuesday will be overseen by U.S. Magistrate Judge Joseph Spero.
He declined to comment.
Legal experts say the two firms are far from a settlement.
Samsung, for example, argues its technologies are worth
402,000 won ($350), or 60 percent of the iPhone retail price of
671,000 won, on the basis that 3G is the only function
differentiating the phone from Apple's digital music player iPod
Touch.
Apple says Samsung's technology should be confined to modem
chip prices, or 2.9 percent of iPhone prices at best.
In July 2010, just a month after Samsung introduced its
first Galaxy product, Apple expressed its concerns to Samsung
over its smartphone design and interface and demanded changes,
according to Apple lawyers.
Samsung didn't reflect those issues and continued to release
products that copied Apple's innovation, they said.
"Apple needs more time than it originally thought to reach a
tipping point at which it has serious leverage over Samsung,"
said Mueller.
Cook became Apple CEO last year, taking over from the
company's co-founder and inspiration, Steve Jobs, who had told
his biographer he intended to go "thermonuclear" on Android.
Jobs died in October after a long illness.
Cook has echoed Jobs' mantra that Apple's top priority is to
make "great products" but he has also made his mark by revealing
the U.S. company's production partners and initiating
investigations into allegations of labor abuses in its supply
chain.
Choi, 61, became Samsung's leader in 2010, after more than
three decades with the company. He is seen as a mentor to Jay
Lee, the only son and heir apparent of Samsung Chairman Lee
Kun-hee. Choi, asked by reporters on Sunday about the court
mediation, declined to comment.
An eventual Apple and Samsung settlement could have wider
implications because the U.S. company is locked in disputes with
major Android phone makers HTC Corp (2498.TW) of Taiwan and
Motorola Mobility Holdings Inc (MMI.N) of the United States.
U.S. courts are increasingly demanding parties in civil
disputes try mediation, although success if far from certain.
Last year, Oracle's Larry Ellison and Google's Larry Page
undertook mediation in an intellectual property fight over
Android, but no settlement was reached and a trial in the case
is entering its sixth week.
"I can't imagine that the heads of a major enterprise of
that kind would take any more seriously a decision of that
magnitude, simply because they are in the room together," said
Vaughn Walker, a former northern California federal judge who
now works as a mediator.
