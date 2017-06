* Shares in India's Reliance Capital surge 7.8 percent after saying this weekend it swung to a Jan-March net profit of 3.3 billion rupees ($60.58 million) from a small loss a year ago. * Results boost other Reliance Anil Dhirubhai Ambani Group companies as Reliance Capital is considered the flagship company. * Reliance Infrastructure and Reliance Power gain 4-5 percent each, while Reliance Communications adds 3.4 percent. ($1 = 54.4750 Indian rupees) (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com)