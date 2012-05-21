* India's benchmark 10-year bond up 1 basis point at 8.54 percent, still trading in tight range. * Dealer says markets hopeful of an open market operation this week after RBI bought back bonds in each of the previous two weeks. * Traders also closely watching whether RBI introduces a new 10-year paper at this week's auction, with the current paper outstanding at 770 billion rupees. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com)