* Castor seed future June contract dropped due to selling pressure from bear operators at higher level. * Castor seeds ready price quoted at 3,032.50 per quintal compared to the previous closing price of 3,035.00 per quintal. Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, according to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: June Contract Open 3,200.00 High 3,240.00 Low 3,161.00 Close 3,172.00 Previous close 3,196.00 -----------------------------------Earlier Report--------------------------- 15:51 21May12 -Rajkot Castor seeds Futures Open-May 21 * Castor seed future June contract, after opened on a firm note, dropped in the early trades due to selling pressure from bear operators at higher level. * Castor seed arrivals, in 75-kilogram bags: 1,30,000-1,31,000 versus 90,000-0,91,000 previous. * Castor seed ready, auction price, in rupees per 20 kilograms: 580-0,616 versus 580-0,610 previous Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, According to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: June Contract Today's open