Fitch Affirms Azimut at 'BBB'; Outlook Stable

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, June 07 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Azimut Holding S.p.A's (Azimut) Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BBB' and Short-Term IDR at 'F2'. The Outlook on the Long-Term IDR is Stable. Azimut's senior unsecured bonds have also been affirmed at 'BBB'. These rating actions were undertaken as part of Fitch's global peer review of traditional investment managers. For more information on the peer review, refer to the comment