* India's main indexes edge lower, with the BSE index down 0.3 percent and the NSE index down 0.3 percent, led by selling in defensive and rate-sensitive stocks, particularly banks. * Among defensive stocks, ITC falls 1 percent, Sun Pharma is down 2.7 percent and Hindustan Unilever loses 0.4 percent. * Profit-taking hits lenders, with State Bank of India down 1.6 percent after gaining nearly 10 percent over the previous three sessions. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com)