* Any RBI move to supply dollars directly to India's oil importers is likely to have a significant positive impact on the rupee, at least initially, says Nomura. * It could equate to a reduction in market demand for dollars by $8.8 billion per month, or the average monthly value of petroleum and crude imports in the last fiscal year, the report says. * Although the RBI could actively sustain dollar supply for a few months, the central bank may not be keen to draw down FX reserves substantially, Nomura says. * RBI may buy back oil bonds to offset the negative impact on rupee liquidity. It estimates oil companies holdings of such bonds at $4 billion. * RBI unlikely to issue dollars without sterilisation, or at least cuts in the cash reserve ratio or aggressive bond purchases via open market operations. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/)