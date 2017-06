* The Indian rupee drops to 55.14/155 per dollar, after hitting as low as 55.17, a fresh record low after Fitch cuts Japan's sovereign ratings, adding to global risk aversion. * Traders cite strong dollar demand from oil firms and custodian banks adding to the rupee's downside. * The next key level to watch out for the USD/INR is 55.25, say traders, as they expect exporters to sell dollars at those levels, offering some resistance for the pair. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)