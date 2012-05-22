* India's OIS range-bound with 1-year rate unchanged at 7.99 percent from Monday's close, while the 5-year rate rises 2 basis points to 7.46 pct. * Traders say markets on hold ahead of any potential open market operations announcements this week after RBI Deputy Governor Subir Gokarn hinted at such a move on Monday. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com)