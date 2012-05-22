* India's benchmark bond yield down 1 basis point to 8.53 percent after Fitch downgrades Japan leading to some global risk aversion. * Traders say markets on hold for any potential open market operations announcements this week after RBI Deputy Governor Subir Gokarn hinted at such a move on Monday. * Any OMO expected to be around 120 billion rupees. * Dealer tips yield to move to 8.45 pct levels if RBI supports with OMOs. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com)