May 22(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Getinge AB

Issue Amount 1.0 billion Swedish crown

Maturity Date May 29, 2015

Coupon 3- month Stibor +190 bp

Issue price par

Reoffer price par

Discount Margin 3- month Stibor +190 bp

Payment Date May 29, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Danske, Nordea & SEB

Listing Stockholm

Full fees undisclosed

Denoms (M) 1

Governing Law Swedish

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

Data supplied by International Insider.