MUMBAI, May 22 The Indian rupee dropped to a new record low of 55.45, marking its fifth consecutive all-time low in as many sessions, after Fitch cut Japan's sovereign ratings, raising fears of increased global risk aversion. The rupee is already the worst performing emerging Asian currency this year, hit also by worries about sluggish policy reforms and a controversial set of tax proposals for foreign investors.