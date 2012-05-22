BRIEF-Great Southern Bancorp announces early termination of FDIC loss sharing agreements
* Great Southern Bancorp Inc announces early termination of FDIC loss sharing agreements
May 22 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Berlin Hannoversche Hypothekenbank AG
(BHH)
Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro
Maturity Date May 30, 2017
Coupon 1.375 pct
Reoffer price 99.684
Yield 1.441 pct
Spread 9 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 94.8bp
over the February 2017 OBL 162
Payment Date May 30, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Barclays, DZ Bank, HSBC, JPMoegan
& Ledesbank Berlin
Ratings Aa1 (Moody's), AA+ (Fitch)
Listing Berlin
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law German
ISIN DE000BHY1216
Data supplied by International Insider.
SAO PAULO, June 9 Brazil's federal police on Friday raided the offices of JBS SA to investigate the alleged use of insider information in financial market dealings, pushing shares in the embattled meatpacker to a two-week low.