May 22 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower KfW
Guarantor The Federal Republic of Germany
Issue Amount 5.0 billion euro
Maturity Date May 29, 2015
Coupon 0.625 pct
Issue price 99.805
Spread Minus 35 basis points
Underlying govt bond Mid-swaps, equivalent to 52 bp over
the OBL 157
Payment Date May 30, 2012
Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, HSBC & JPMorgan
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law German
ISIN DE000A1MBB96
