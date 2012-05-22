May 22 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower AT&T
Issue Amount 1.25 billion sterling
Maturity Date June 01, 2044
Coupon 4.875 pct
Reoffer price 99.426
Spread 173 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over 4.5 pct December 2042 UKT
Payment Date May 29, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank, UBS, Morgan Stanley &
Royal Bank of Scotland
Ratings A2 (Moody's)
Listing NYSE
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
Governing Law New York
ISIN XS0785710046
