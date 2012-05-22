BANGALORE, May 22 The following are the daily Cotton prices supplied by Indian based East India Cotton Association. The prices are in Indian Rupees per Candy (355.62 Kgs). PRODUCTS CURRENT RAW COTTON(FINE)---------------------- ICS-101(Below 20MM) 33000 ICS-201 (Below 20mm) 34000 ICS-102 (22mm) 24800 ICS-103 (22MM) 28300 ICS-104 (24mm) UNQ ICS-202 (25mm) 31000 ICS-105 (25mm) 28800 ICS-105 (27mm) UNQ ICS-106 (28MM) 32800 ICS-107 (29MM) 34500 ICS-108 (30MM) UNQ ICS-109 (32MM) 33400 ICS-110 (34MM) 31900 ICS-301 (26mm) 32600