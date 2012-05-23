* USD/INR likely to create new record highs on continued risk-off sentiment, pair last closed at 55.39/40 after hitting record high of 55.47 on Tuesday. * USD/INR 1-month NDF trading at 55.81/91, after closing at 56.10-15 in New York. * MSCI Asia-Pacific ex-Japan index down more than 1 percent, though Nifty futures in Singapore down only 0.12 percent. * Euro nursing heavy losses in Asia, while the safe-haven U.S. dollar held close to a four-month peak against a basket of major currencies on fears of a messy Greek exit from the euro zone. * RBI's measures to stem rupee slide looks ineffective with traders saying the central bank was last spotted selling dollars aggressively on Thursday. * Foreign funds were net sellers of stocks to tune of 2.83 billion rupees on Tuesday, as per provisional exchange data. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com)