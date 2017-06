* The near-month derivative contract for India's NSE index at Singapore Exchange falls 0.2 percent, while MSCI Asia ex-Japan loses 1.7 percent. * SEBI and provisional exchange data show that foreign investors were net sellers of Indian stocks on each of last three sessions for a total of about 5.47 billion rupees. * Traders eyeing USD/INR moves and EU summit for further cues. * Bharat Heavy Electricals to report its audited Jan-March results. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com)