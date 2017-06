* India's benchmark BSE index falls 0.4 percent, while the 50-share NSE index also loses 0.4 percent, tracking another record low in the rupee, with the mood also cautious ahead of an EU summit. * Banking shares fall the most, with the NSE banking index down 0.3 percent, led by declines in HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank. * The Indian rupee falls to a new record low in early trade, approaching the key psychological level of 56. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com)