* USD/INR resumes gains, now at 55.82/83 per dollar, moments after hitting a new record high at 55.84 to approach the key psychological level of 56. * Gains come despite RBI intervention earlier in the session pushed pair to as low as 55.52. Traders call the action "mild", say they expect further gains in USD/INR. * Traders expect some dollar selling from exporters to emerge around 55.80 levels. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)