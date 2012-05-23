* CLSA upgrades Power Grid Corporation of India to
"buy" from "outperform", while maintaining its target price at
125 rupees, citing stronger-than-expected orders.
* CLSA raises its capex estimates for the next three years,
though says it could lead to equity dilution of 10 percent in
fiscal 2014 if the company maintains 70:30 debt equity funding,
higher than its previous estimate of 5 percent.
* Shares in Power Grid fall 0.6 percent to 103.10 rupees,
slightly outperforming 0.74 percent fall in Nifty index.
(abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com)