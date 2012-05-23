* CLSA upgrades Power Grid Corporation of India to "buy" from "outperform", while maintaining its target price at 125 rupees, citing stronger-than-expected orders. * CLSA raises its capex estimates for the next three years, though says it could lead to equity dilution of 10 percent in fiscal 2014 if the company maintains 70:30 debt equity funding, higher than its previous estimate of 5 percent. * Shares in Power Grid fall 0.6 percent to 103.10 rupees, slightly outperforming 0.74 percent fall in Nifty index. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com)