* S.Korean shipbuilders spotted buying dollars -dealers * FX players largely ignore Singapore CPI * Ringgit, Philippine peso at 4-mth low (Adds details, updates prices) By Jongwoo Cheon SINGAPORE, May 23 The Indian rupee hit a record low on Wednesday, leading a slide in emerging Asian currencies as increasing worries about a potentially messy Greek exit from the euro zone accelerated demand for safer assets. The South Korean won underperformed as dealers said some local shipbuilders, usually heavy dollar sellers, bought the U.S. currency. Emerging Asian currencies also fell against the yen after the Bank of Japan kept monetary policy steady, saving ammunition for later in case Europe's deepening debt crisis warrants policy steps to support the economy. Investors sold emerging Asian currencies along with other riskier assets after Dow Jones on Tuesday quoted former Greek Prime Minister Lucas Papademos as saying the country had no choice but to stick with a painful austerity programme or face a damaging exit from the euro zone, a risk he said was unlikely to materialise but was real. Hopes also faded that an informal summit among European leaders later on Wednesday would produce fresh steps on Greece. In the meeting, France will push for a joint euro zone bond, but Germany, Europe's largest economy, opposes the move and continues to champion austerity measures. But Papademos later was quoted by CNBC saying that no preparations were underway in Greece for a possible exit from the currency bloc, providing some relief to emerging Asian currencies and the euro. Still, sustained concerns over the euro zone's debt crisis without any signs of clear solution are likely to raise risk aversion and keep investors away from regional currencies, dealers and analysts said. CIMB Investment Bank concluded that a "Grexit" scenario, whereby Greece quits the European Union while implementing its macroeconomic policies, the so-called "Grexit" scenario would be worse than the "Gueuro scenario" in which Athens stays in but plays no part in the single currency but remains in the Economic and Monetary Union (EMU). While Brussels may be in a rush to set up a framework for both scenarios, "we note the euro is showing no tendency of reflecting any solution to the crisis, it's driven by speeches and comments by EU and Greek officials," CIMB said in a note. Separately, CIMB's rates and foreign exchange strategist Suresh Kumar Ramanathan in Kuala Lumpur said "The risk is short-term funds exiting in a risk-averse environment that will jolt Asian currencies, but the key here is what type of situation pans out in Greece, either a Grexit or Greuro. Both have a negative connation to Asia, but it would be worse if it is a Grexit." "Playing Asia-ex Japan FX from the short side against the dollar is still preferred strategy," Ramanathan added. The growing risk aversion hit emerging Asian currencies, sending the rupee to another record low of 56.00 against the dollar. The slide came even as the central bank was spotted selling dollars and the chief economic adviser to the prime minister said direct sale of dollars by the central bank to state-run oil companies should not be ruled out. WON Dollar/won rose on foreign investors' stock sales over 16 consecutive sessions and as offshore accounts including hedge funds and real money names bought the pair. Local investment trust firms also joined the bids. South Korean exporters sold the pair on rallies amid caution over possible dollar-selling intervention by foreign exchange authorities. Still, investors were looking to buy dollars on dips as foreign investors have dumped 3.6 trillion won ($3.09 billion)worth of stocks since May 2, according to Korea Exchange data. "The won is expected to head to 1,800 and 1,200 although it is seen definitely oversold for short term," said Jeong My-young, research head of Samsung Futures in Seoul. "There are few players who can push down dollar/won. Until last year, exporters could enjoy short squeezes as they had dollars to sell on rallies. But they don't have many dollars this year due to shrinking trade surplus," Jeong added. RINGGIT Dollar/ringgit hit 3.1480, its highest since Jan. 16 on increasing worries about a messy Greek exit from the euro zone, but investors took profit around a Fibonacci resistance. The session high is a notch below the 76.4 percent Fibonacci retracement at 3.1495 of its December-February slide. Investors were keeping an eye out to see if foreigners pull money out of the Malaysian bond market, but there have not been such outflows yet, dealers said. "Underlying assets have not been sold yet and we won't see an Asia crash. So, I am inclined to short USD/MYR here," said a Malaysian bank dealer in Kuala Lumpur. SINGAPORE DOLLAR U.S. dollar/Singapore dollar rose, although the city-state's inflation in April was higher than expectation. The price figure initially put slight pressure on the pair, but investors largely shrugged off data showing consumer price in April rose 5.4 percent from a year earlier, slightly higher than market forecast of 5.3 percent. A foreign bank dealer said investors appeared to focus more on growth, rather than inflation. PHILIPPINE PESO Dollar/peso rose to four-month high on risk-off sentiment, but investors also cleared long positions to take profits, limiting its upside. The pair gained to 43.38, the highest since Jan. 20, according to Reuters data. "The USD rally is capped for now as traders took profit on long positions, but downside will also be limited as shorts have been hurt too many times already," said a European bank dealer in Manila. The trader added 43.50 still remains the upside target. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0725 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 79.57 79.94 +0.46 Sing dlr 1.2764 1.2747 -0.13 Taiwan dlr 29.534 29.546 +0.04 Korean won 1172.52 1163.20 -0.79 Baht 31.48 31.37 -0.35 Peso 43.34 43.13 -0.48 Rupiah 9275.00 9230.00 -0.49 Rupee 55.95 55.39 -1.00 Ringgit 3.1405 3.1195 -0.67 Yuan 6.3304 6.3231 -0.12 Change so far in 2012 Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move Japan yen 79.57 76.92 -3.33 Sing dlr 1.2764 1.2969 +1.61 Taiwan dlr 29.534 30.290 +2.56 Korean won 1172.52 1151.80 -1.77 Baht 31.48 31.55 +0.22 Peso 43.34 43.84 +1.15 Rupiah 9275.00 9060.00 -2.32 Rupee 55.95 53.08 -5.13 Ringgit 3.1405 3.1685 +0.89 Yuan 6.3304 6.2940 -0.58 ($1 = 1163.4000 Korean won) (Additional reporting by Yena Park in SEOUL and IFR Markets' Catherine Tan; Editing by Eric Meijer)