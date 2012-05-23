* S.Korean shipbuilders spotted buying dollars -dealers
By Jongwoo Cheon
SINGAPORE, May 23 The Indian rupee hit a record
low on Wednesday, leading a slide in emerging Asian currencies
as increasing worries about a potentially messy Greek exit from
the euro zone accelerated demand for safer assets.
The South Korean won underperformed as dealers said some
local shipbuilders, usually heavy dollar sellers, bought the
U.S. currency.
Emerging Asian currencies also fell against the yen after
the Bank of Japan kept monetary policy steady, saving ammunition
for later in case Europe's deepening debt crisis warrants policy
steps to support the economy.
Investors sold emerging Asian currencies along with other
riskier assets after Dow Jones on Tuesday quoted former Greek
Prime Minister Lucas Papademos as saying the country had no
choice but to stick with a painful austerity programme or face a
damaging exit from the euro zone, a risk he said was unlikely to
materialise but was real.
Hopes also faded that an informal summit among European
leaders later on Wednesday would produce fresh steps on Greece.
In the meeting, France will push for a joint euro zone bond, but
Germany, Europe's largest economy, opposes the move and
continues to champion austerity measures.
But Papademos later was quoted by CNBC saying that no
preparations were underway in Greece for a possible exit from
the currency bloc, providing some relief to emerging Asian
currencies and the euro.
Still, sustained concerns over the euro zone's debt crisis
without any signs of clear solution are likely to raise risk
aversion and keep investors away from regional currencies,
dealers and analysts said.
CIMB Investment Bank concluded that a "Grexit" scenario,
whereby Greece quits the European Union while implementing its
macroeconomic policies, the so-called "Grexit" scenario would be
worse than the "Gueuro scenario" in which Athens stays in but
plays no part in the single currency but remains in the Economic
and Monetary Union (EMU).
While Brussels may be in a rush to set up a framework for
both scenarios, "we note the euro is showing no tendency of
reflecting any solution to the crisis, it's driven by speeches
and comments by EU and Greek officials," CIMB said in a note.
Separately, CIMB's rates and foreign exchange strategist
Suresh Kumar Ramanathan in Kuala Lumpur said "The risk is
short-term funds exiting in a risk-averse environment that will
jolt Asian currencies, but the key here is what type of
situation pans out in Greece, either a Grexit or Greuro. Both
have a negative connation to Asia, but it would be worse if it
is a Grexit."
"Playing Asia-ex Japan FX from the short side against the
dollar is still preferred strategy," Ramanathan added.
The growing risk aversion hit emerging Asian currencies,
sending the rupee to another record low of 56.00
against the dollar.
The slide came even as the central bank was spotted selling
dollars and the chief economic adviser to the prime minister
said direct sale of dollars by the central bank to state-run oil
companies should not be ruled out.
WON
Dollar/won rose on foreign investors' stock sales
over 16 consecutive sessions and as offshore accounts including
hedge funds and real money names bought the pair. Local
investment trust firms also joined the bids.
South Korean exporters sold the pair on rallies amid caution
over possible dollar-selling intervention by foreign exchange
authorities.
Still, investors were looking to buy dollars on dips as
foreign investors have dumped 3.6 trillion won ($3.09
billion)worth of stocks since May 2, according to Korea Exchange
data.
"The won is expected to head to 1,800 and 1,200 although it
is seen definitely oversold for short term," said Jeong
My-young, research head of Samsung Futures in Seoul.
"There are few players who can push down dollar/won. Until
last year, exporters could enjoy short squeezes as they had
dollars to sell on rallies. But they don't have many dollars
this year due to shrinking trade surplus," Jeong added.
RINGGIT
Dollar/ringgit hit 3.1480, its highest since Jan.
16 on increasing worries about a messy Greek exit from the euro
zone, but investors took profit around a Fibonacci resistance.
The session high is a notch below the 76.4 percent Fibonacci
retracement at 3.1495 of its December-February slide.
Investors were keeping an eye out to see if foreigners pull
money out of the Malaysian bond market, but there have not been
such outflows yet, dealers said.
"Underlying assets have not been sold yet and we won't see
an Asia crash. So, I am inclined to short USD/MYR here," said a
Malaysian bank dealer in Kuala Lumpur.
SINGAPORE DOLLAR
U.S. dollar/Singapore dollar rose, although the
city-state's inflation in April was higher than expectation.
The price figure initially put slight pressure on the pair,
but investors largely shrugged off data showing consumer price
in April rose 5.4 percent from a year earlier, slightly higher
than market forecast of 5.3 percent.
A foreign bank dealer said investors appeared to focus more
on growth, rather than inflation.
PHILIPPINE PESO
Dollar/peso rose to four-month high on risk-off
sentiment, but investors also cleared long positions to take
profits, limiting its upside.
The pair gained to 43.38, the highest since Jan. 20,
according to Reuters data.
"The USD rally is capped for now as traders took profit on
long positions, but downside will also be limited as shorts have
been hurt too many times already," said a European bank dealer
in Manila.
The trader added 43.50 still remains the upside target.
CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
Change on the day at 0725 GMT
Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move
Japan yen 79.57 79.94 +0.46
Sing dlr 1.2764 1.2747 -0.13
Taiwan dlr 29.534 29.546 +0.04
Korean won 1172.52 1163.20 -0.79
Baht 31.48 31.37 -0.35
Peso 43.34 43.13 -0.48
Rupiah 9275.00 9230.00 -0.49
Rupee 55.95 55.39 -1.00
Ringgit 3.1405 3.1195 -0.67
Yuan 6.3304 6.3231 -0.12
Change so far in 2012
Currency Latest bid End prev year Pct Move
Japan yen 79.57 76.92 -3.33
Sing dlr 1.2764 1.2969 +1.61
Taiwan dlr 29.534 30.290 +2.56
Korean won 1172.52 1151.80 -1.77
Baht 31.48 31.55 +0.22
Peso 43.34 43.84 +1.15
Rupiah 9275.00 9060.00 -2.32
Rupee 55.95 53.08 -5.13
Ringgit 3.1405 3.1685 +0.89
Yuan 6.3304 6.2940 -0.58
($1 = 1163.4000 Korean won)
(Additional reporting by Yena Park in SEOUL and IFR Markets'
Catherine Tan; Editing by Eric Meijer)
