*India's main indexes extended losses, with the BSE index
down 1 percent and the NSE index down 1.04
percent, led by a fall in Reliance Industries.
* Reliance Industries fell 1.2 percent after one of its
exploration partners Niko Resources said they have abandoned the
D4 oil and gas block off India's east coast, underlining the
production problems in the region.
* Among other decliners, India's No.2 software exporter, Infosys
was down 0.8 percent despite rupee being at record
lows, underscoring the risk-off mood in global markets.
(abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com)