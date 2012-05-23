*India's main indexes extended losses, with the BSE index down 1 percent and the NSE index down 1.04 percent, led by a fall in Reliance Industries. * Reliance Industries fell 1.2 percent after one of its exploration partners Niko Resources said they have abandoned the D4 oil and gas block off India's east coast, underlining the production problems in the region. * Among other decliners, India's No.2 software exporter, Infosys was down 0.8 percent despite rupee being at record lows, underscoring the risk-off mood in global markets. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com)