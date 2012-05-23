* India's auto index falls 1.1 percent on speculation
the government could raise fuel prices, adding to worries about
a sector facing uncertainty about future sales and rising raw
material costs because of the falling rupee.
* "Auto shares are falling on back of a likely increase in fuel
price following the sharp depreciation in rupee, muted volume
growth guided by the industry for Fy13 and little respite from
raw material cost due to currency volatility," an analyst says.
* Traders say a long-debated fuel price hike could help ease
investor concerns about the government's finances, given it
would reduce the cost of subsidies.
* Maruti Suzuki falls 1.8 percent, Tata Motors
loses 1.6 percent, while two wheeler Bajaj Auto
declines 1.6 percent.
* The auto sub-index has dropped 12.5 percent this month as of
Tuesday's close compared to 7.4 percent fall in 50-share NSE
index.
