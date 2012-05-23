* India benchmark 10-year yield flat at 8.52 percent, as RBI's bond purchase announcement offsets continued debt supply concerns. * RBI due to sell 150 billion rupees in bonds on Friday, as part of its regular weekly auction of debt. * Separately, RBI to buy up to 120 billion rupees in debt via open market operations (OMOs). * Liquidity seen manageable, but cash crunch may get aggravated in June after advance tax outflows. * State-run bank dealer says traders also not running long positions ahead of expectations for new 10-year paper. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com)