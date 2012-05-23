May 23 - Four of Japan's six major general trading companies (GTCs) rated by Standard &
Poor's Ratings Services boosted their consolidated net profits in fiscal 2011 (ended March 31,
2012), thanks to higher prices of commodities, such as crude oil, coal, and iron ore. An
increase in sales of steel pipes, as well as a strong performance in food and chemical
businesses, also contributed to their profit growth, Standard & Poor's said in a
Japanese-language report published today. The four GTCs that reported year-on-year profit
increases are: Mitsui & Co. Ltd. (A+/Stable/A-1), Sumitomo Corp.
(A/Stable/A-1), ITOCHU Corp. (A-/Stable/A-2), and Marubeni Corp.
(BBB/Stable/--). On the other hand, Mitsubishi Corp.'s (A+/Stable/A-1) net profit
decreased slightly. Sojitz Corp. (BBB-/Stable/--) reported a loss mainly because of its
drawing down of large deferred tax assets in response to a legislative change relating to
lowering corporate taxes.
In the energy markets, crude oil, hard coking coal, iron ore, and copper prices rose year on
year in fiscal 2011. Higher oil prices drove revenue growth in the oil and gas segment of the
GTCs. In addition, the domestic trade volume of oil increased due to higher demand for
alternative energy sources caused by the Fukushima nuclear disaster. Conversely, Mitsubishi,
Sumitomo, and ITOCHU, saw declines in their profits from the coal business in the metal resource
segment. Coal profits dropped because they incurred additional expenses from the torrential
rains in Australia and higher personnel costs caused by strikes, which hurt production volume
and outweighed the positive effects of higher coal prices. Copper profits declined at most GTCs
due to lower output and higher costs. The nonresource segment produced mixed results. The
chemical business, the lifestyle business, including food and textile, and the power projects
business performed relatively well. In addition, sales of steel pipes were strong in the U.S.
Conversely, Thailand's floods reduced profits from the automotive and steel businesses, while
weak market conditions strained profits from the paper and pulp business. Furthermore, profits
related to steel products for the Japanese market fell, while those related to automobile
financing in Indonesia also declined.
Except for Mitsui and ITOCHU, all the rated GTCs expect earnings to grow in fiscal 2012
(ending March 31, 2013). Mitsubishi, Sumitomo, and Marubeni forecast record earnings. All the
GTCs expect crude oil prices to remain strong. Mitsubishi, Mitsui, and ITOCHU expect profits
from their gas and oil segments to increase. While Mitsubishi expects oil prices to rise
further, Mitsui and ITOCHU are set to increase their gas and oil production. On the other hand,
all the GTCs expect prices of coal and iron ore to drop. Based on this assumption, the
GTCs--except for Mitsubishi and Marubeni, which plan to expand their copper production
volume--predict that earnings from their metal resource business will fall. Mitsubishi
anticipates its coal business in Australia to stage a production recovery following a lackluster
fiscal 2011. In our view, however, it is uncertain whether the company will be able to generate
the profits that it expects from its coal business, given that it has yet to settle a labor
dispute. In the nonresource segment, the GTCs expect a profit increase in the automotive and
steel material businesses following a decline in fiscal 2011, as well as profit growth in the
lifestyle business, including food and textile.
Standard & Poor's expects the rated GTCs to secure fair profits in light of their credit
quality, unless commodity prices plummet or the global economy declines sharply. However, given
that the economic slowdown in the U.S. and Europe has started to have knock-on effects on Asia's
economy, we do not rule out the likelihood that a plunge in commodity prices and reduced trading
volume caused by weaker demand worldwide could hurt both the resource and nonresource businesses
of the GTCs.
The rated GTCs have increased their initial targets for their investments and loans as they
adopt an active investment stance amid their improved business performance. Mitsubishi made
sizable investments in resources projects in fiscal 2011. They included acquisitions of a stake
in a Chilean copper mining and smelting company for about JPY420 billion and an interest in a
shale gas project in Canada for JPY116 billion. Furthermore, in 2011, the company announced a
decision to invest JPY423 billion in the coal business in Australia with an aim for expansion.
Mitsubishi's actual investments in fiscal 2011 totaled JPY1.3 trillion, half of the target
investment amount of JPY2.5 trillion, which was set in the company's three-year medium-term
management plan through fiscal 2012. During fiscal 2011, Mitsubishi invested JPY930 billion in
resources projects, which reached over 90% of the initial JPY1.2 trillion target that was set in
its management plan.
Mitsui's total investments of JPY1,340 billion in fiscal 2010 and fiscal 2011 also exceeded
the initial planned amount prescribed in its two-year medium-term management plan through fiscal
2011. In fiscal 2011 alone, the company invested JPY650 billion, including expanded investments
in resource projects and investments in the hospital business in Asia (over JPY90 billion).
ITOCHU also raised its investment amount to JPY1 trillion from the initial JPY800 billion set in
its two-year medium-term management plan. The company invested a total of JPY620 billion in
fiscal 2011. These investments included the purchase of a coal interest in Columbia for about
JPY130 billion and the acquisition of a major U.K. tire retailer, Kwik-Fit Group, for about
JPY84 billion.
Meanwhile, Marubeni increased its investment amount to a range of JPY850 billion to JPY900
billion from the initial amount of JPY750 billion, which was set in its three-year medium-term
management plan through fiscal 2012 (ending March 31, 2013). In fiscal 2011, the company took up
40% of a stake acquisition in a Canadian coal producer; the stake was worth a total of about
JPY76.5 billion. In addition, it also took ownership of a liquefied-natural-gas (LNG) tanker.
Together with new investments on existing projects, the amount of Marubeni's total investments
is estimated at about JPY560 billion. In addition, some media reports have said that Marubeni
plans to acquire a major U.S.-based grain trader, Gavilon Group LLC (BB/Stable/--), for JPY300
billion. That is equivalent to 33% of the company's capital as of March 31, 2012. Standard &
Poor's believes Marubeni's credit quality would come under pressure if the company acquired
Gavilon as reported.
On the other hand, Sumitomo plans to build up its assets by JPY1,150 billion, including
JPY580 billion for new investments and loans, based on its two-year medium-term management plan
through fiscal 2012. Sumitomo does not expect its debts to increase because it plans to sell and
reduce its assets by the same amount of its increased assets. Under this strategy, the company
built up its assets by JPY570 billion in fiscal 2011, and sold assets worth the same amount by
reducing its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Auto Service Co. Ltd. so that it is now treated under
equity-method accounting rather than fully consolidated accounting.
Active investments caused free cash flow at the companies, except for Sumitomo and Sojitz,
to turn negative and net debt levels to rise. As a result, the net debt-to-equity (DE) ratio at
all the rated GTCs, except for Sumitomo, leveled off or rose, although all of them posted
significant profits. Mitsui had the lowest net DE ratio at 0.8x, while Marubeni and Sojitz had
the highest at 2.1x. Although they are accumulating profits, we believe the leverage levels of
the GTCs--if they continue to be active in investments--may rise as a result of large
investments in excess of their operating cash flows, causing debts to grow beyond capital
growth. In our view, it is crucial for the GTCs to manage risks adequately, and maintain the
balance between their risk volume and buffer (made up of revenues and capital), particularly in
times of stress, at levels commensurate with the current ratings.