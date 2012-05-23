May 23 - Four of Japan's six major general trading companies (GTCs) rated by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services boosted their consolidated net profits in fiscal 2011 (ended March 31, 2012), thanks to higher prices of commodities, such as crude oil, coal, and iron ore. An increase in sales of steel pipes, as well as a strong performance in food and chemical businesses, also contributed to their profit growth, Standard & Poor's said in a Japanese-language report published today. The four GTCs that reported year-on-year profit increases are: Mitsui & Co. Ltd. (A+/Stable/A-1), Sumitomo Corp. (A/Stable/A-1), ITOCHU Corp. (A-/Stable/A-2), and Marubeni Corp. (BBB/Stable/--). On the other hand, Mitsubishi Corp.'s (A+/Stable/A-1) net profit decreased slightly. Sojitz Corp. (BBB-/Stable/--) reported a loss mainly because of its drawing down of large deferred tax assets in response to a legislative change relating to lowering corporate taxes.

In the energy markets, crude oil, hard coking coal, iron ore, and copper prices rose year on year in fiscal 2011. Higher oil prices drove revenue growth in the oil and gas segment of the GTCs. In addition, the domestic trade volume of oil increased due to higher demand for alternative energy sources caused by the Fukushima nuclear disaster. Conversely, Mitsubishi, Sumitomo, and ITOCHU, saw declines in their profits from the coal business in the metal resource segment. Coal profits dropped because they incurred additional expenses from the torrential rains in Australia and higher personnel costs caused by strikes, which hurt production volume and outweighed the positive effects of higher coal prices. Copper profits declined at most GTCs due to lower output and higher costs. The nonresource segment produced mixed results. The chemical business, the lifestyle business, including food and textile, and the power projects business performed relatively well. In addition, sales of steel pipes were strong in the U.S. Conversely, Thailand's floods reduced profits from the automotive and steel businesses, while weak market conditions strained profits from the paper and pulp business. Furthermore, profits related to steel products for the Japanese market fell, while those related to automobile financing in Indonesia also declined.

Except for Mitsui and ITOCHU, all the rated GTCs expect earnings to grow in fiscal 2012 (ending March 31, 2013). Mitsubishi, Sumitomo, and Marubeni forecast record earnings. All the GTCs expect crude oil prices to remain strong. Mitsubishi, Mitsui, and ITOCHU expect profits from their gas and oil segments to increase. While Mitsubishi expects oil prices to rise further, Mitsui and ITOCHU are set to increase their gas and oil production. On the other hand, all the GTCs expect prices of coal and iron ore to drop. Based on this assumption, the GTCs--except for Mitsubishi and Marubeni, which plan to expand their copper production volume--predict that earnings from their metal resource business will fall. Mitsubishi anticipates its coal business in Australia to stage a production recovery following a lackluster fiscal 2011. In our view, however, it is uncertain whether the company will be able to generate the profits that it expects from its coal business, given that it has yet to settle a labor dispute. In the nonresource segment, the GTCs expect a profit increase in the automotive and steel material businesses following a decline in fiscal 2011, as well as profit growth in the lifestyle business, including food and textile.

Standard & Poor's expects the rated GTCs to secure fair profits in light of their credit quality, unless commodity prices plummet or the global economy declines sharply. However, given that the economic slowdown in the U.S. and Europe has started to have knock-on effects on Asia's economy, we do not rule out the likelihood that a plunge in commodity prices and reduced trading volume caused by weaker demand worldwide could hurt both the resource and nonresource businesses of the GTCs.

The rated GTCs have increased their initial targets for their investments and loans as they adopt an active investment stance amid their improved business performance. Mitsubishi made sizable investments in resources projects in fiscal 2011. They included acquisitions of a stake in a Chilean copper mining and smelting company for about JPY420 billion and an interest in a shale gas project in Canada for JPY116 billion. Furthermore, in 2011, the company announced a decision to invest JPY423 billion in the coal business in Australia with an aim for expansion. Mitsubishi's actual investments in fiscal 2011 totaled JPY1.3 trillion, half of the target investment amount of JPY2.5 trillion, which was set in the company's three-year medium-term management plan through fiscal 2012. During fiscal 2011, Mitsubishi invested JPY930 billion in resources projects, which reached over 90% of the initial JPY1.2 trillion target that was set in its management plan.

Mitsui's total investments of JPY1,340 billion in fiscal 2010 and fiscal 2011 also exceeded the initial planned amount prescribed in its two-year medium-term management plan through fiscal 2011. In fiscal 2011 alone, the company invested JPY650 billion, including expanded investments in resource projects and investments in the hospital business in Asia (over JPY90 billion). ITOCHU also raised its investment amount to JPY1 trillion from the initial JPY800 billion set in its two-year medium-term management plan. The company invested a total of JPY620 billion in fiscal 2011. These investments included the purchase of a coal interest in Columbia for about JPY130 billion and the acquisition of a major U.K. tire retailer, Kwik-Fit Group, for about JPY84 billion.

Meanwhile, Marubeni increased its investment amount to a range of JPY850 billion to JPY900 billion from the initial amount of JPY750 billion, which was set in its three-year medium-term management plan through fiscal 2012 (ending March 31, 2013). In fiscal 2011, the company took up 40% of a stake acquisition in a Canadian coal producer; the stake was worth a total of about JPY76.5 billion. In addition, it also took ownership of a liquefied-natural-gas (LNG) tanker. Together with new investments on existing projects, the amount of Marubeni's total investments is estimated at about JPY560 billion. In addition, some media reports have said that Marubeni plans to acquire a major U.S.-based grain trader, Gavilon Group LLC (BB/Stable/--), for JPY300 billion. That is equivalent to 33% of the company's capital as of March 31, 2012. Standard & Poor's believes Marubeni's credit quality would come under pressure if the company acquired Gavilon as reported.

On the other hand, Sumitomo plans to build up its assets by JPY1,150 billion, including JPY580 billion for new investments and loans, based on its two-year medium-term management plan through fiscal 2012. Sumitomo does not expect its debts to increase because it plans to sell and reduce its assets by the same amount of its increased assets. Under this strategy, the company built up its assets by JPY570 billion in fiscal 2011, and sold assets worth the same amount by reducing its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Auto Service Co. Ltd. so that it is now treated under equity-method accounting rather than fully consolidated accounting.

Active investments caused free cash flow at the companies, except for Sumitomo and Sojitz, to turn negative and net debt levels to rise. As a result, the net debt-to-equity (DE) ratio at all the rated GTCs, except for Sumitomo, leveled off or rose, although all of them posted significant profits. Mitsui had the lowest net DE ratio at 0.8x, while Marubeni and Sojitz had the highest at 2.1x. Although they are accumulating profits, we believe the leverage levels of the GTCs--if they continue to be active in investments--may rise as a result of large investments in excess of their operating cash flows, causing debts to grow beyond capital growth. In our view, it is crucial for the GTCs to manage risks adequately, and maintain the balance between their risk volume and buffer (made up of revenues and capital), particularly in times of stress, at levels commensurate with the current ratings.