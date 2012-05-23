* Telecom shares fall ahead of crucial telecom ministry meeting on Thursday to take decision on the telecom regulator's proposal on spectrum pricing. * "We see increasing regulatory risk for Indian telcos as the DOT may accept TRAI's recos on spectrum pricing," Goldman Sachs said in a note. *The investment bank expects regulatory overhang to continue in the sector, it said. * Downgrades Idea Cellular, Reliance Communications , maintains buy rating on Bharti Airtel. * Bharti, Idea and RCom shares were down 1.8-4.4 percent.