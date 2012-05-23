* India's OIS 1-year rate rises 2 basis points to 8.01 percent from Tuesday's close, while the 5-year rate also rises 2 basis points to 7.48 pct. * Traders said a sharp fall in the rupee which has led to continued intervention fears along with continuous debt supplies in the existing benchmark paper is keeping paying interest alive in OIS. * That has offset RBI's continued liquidity support via OMOs, traders said. * "With worries over RBI's intervention and immediate chances of a oil price deregulation which may give rise to inflation in the near term, the OIS rate curve will inch up further from here," said Shakti Satapathy, a fixed income analyst with AK Capital Services. (archana.narayanan@thomsonreuters.com)